SOFIA Aug 6 Litex Lovech appointed their third coach this season on Thursday despite the league campaign being only three games old as Romanian Laurentiu Reghecampf replaced Serb Ljupko Petrovic.

Petrovic, whose three-week spell in charge ended on Wednesday, followed former Bulgaria midfielder Krasimir Balakov, who resigned in July following Litex's early Europa League exit.

It has been a positive start to the league campaign for the four-times Bulgarian champions, who top the standings with seven points from three matches.

Petrovic, who led Red Star Belgrade to the European Cup in 1991, cited "family reasons" for his premature departure .

Former Litex player Reghecampf, 39, guided Steaua Bucharest to the Romanian league title in 2013 and 2014 before accepting a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

He was axed by Al Hilal in February, however, on the eve of their AFC Champions League campaign following a surprise home loss in the Crown Prince Cup final.

Reghecamp, who signed a three-year contract, will face his first match in charge on Saturday when Litex visit Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Litex are not the only Bulgarian club to have already changed coaches.

Botev Plovdiv's Petar Penchev was fired following his team's 6-0 defeat to promoted Montana in the opening round of league matches. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)