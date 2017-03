SOFIA, July 10 Heavy rain forced the postponement of Thursday's Europa League first qualifying round second leg tie between Bulgarian club Litex Lovech and Moldova's Veris.

A Litex spokesman said the match may be played at another unnamed venue on Friday because the pitch would probably still be unplayable.

The home fans were expecting to welcome new coach Krasimir Balakov in his home debut following a goalless draw in the opening leg. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Goodson)