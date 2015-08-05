SOFIA Aug 5 Serbian coach Ljupko Petrovic has parted company with Litex Lovech after spending just three weeks in charge of the Bulgarian league leaders, the club said on Wednesday.

The Lovech-based side, who top the standings on seven points from three matches, cited "family reasons" as being behind the premature departure of the European Cup-winning coach's third spell at the club.

"We cordially thank Ljupko for responding to our invitation to return to us in a difficult time," Litex said in a statement

The much-travelled Serb, who guided Red Star Belgrade to the European Cup in 1991, replaced former Bulgaria midfielder Krasimir Balakov, who resigned following Litex's early Europa League exit.

"He fulfilled his task successfully and helped us start well in the championship," Litex said. "He will always be our friend and we wish him success."

The 68-year-old Petrovic has coached more than a dozen clubs in Serbia, Spain, Uruguay, Greece, Austria, China, Croatia, United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan and Rwanda.

He also led Litex's rivals Levski Sofia to the Bulgarian title in 2001.

Petrovic became the second coach to lose his job in the Bulgarian top flight this season after Botev Plovdiv's Petar Penchev was fired following his team's 6-0 defeat to newcomers Montana in the opening round.

Local media reported that Romanian Laurentiu Reghecampf, who led Steaua Bucharest to back-to-back domestic league titles in 2013 and 2014, was expected to replace Petrovic.

The 39-year-old is a former Litex player. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien)