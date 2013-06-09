SOFIA, June 9 Former Bulgaria defender Zlatomir Zagorcic was unveiled as the new coach of four-times Bulgarian champions Litex Lovech on Sunday.

Zagorcic, who won two league titles in the 1990s and the domestic cup in 2004 with Litex as a player, replaces former European Footballer of the Year Hristo Stoichkov who is poised to be named coach of CSKA Sofia.

"I'm back with more ambition and I'll try to achieve serious results with these young lads," Zagorcic, who served as the Lovech-based side's assistant coach in the 2006-07 season, told reporters.

"I would like to bring the team back into Europe."

The 41-year-old, a native Serb, obtained Bulgarian citizenship in 1998 and was part of the Bulgaria team who played at Euro 2004 in Portugal.

Last September, Zagorcic was surprisingly sacked by then Serbian league leaders Vojvodina Novi Sad with club officials saying it was because the team had eked out three successive 1-0 wins with drab performances.

Litex finished fifth in the league with 50 points from 30 matches, 22 points behind champions Ludogorets. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Sonia Oxley)