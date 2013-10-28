SOFIA Oct 28 Lokomotiv Plovdiv have been ordered to play their next home match behind closed doors after crowd violence marred their 1-0 win over CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian league on Saturday.

The punishment, handed down by the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) disciplinary commission on Monday, will affect Lokomotiv's much-anticipated home game against Levski Sofia on Thursday.

The side from Plovdiv were also fined 13,000 levs ($9,200) for the ugly scenes which resulted in a policeman being taken to hospital for a leg injury - an incident that has captured nationwide attention.

Lokomotiv fans clashed with CSKA supporters before the match, destroyed a fence and threw fireworks and other objects at the visiting supporters during the tense affair at the Lokomotiv stadium in the Plovdiv district of Lauta.

Matches between the two clubs have been highly charged affairs in recent years.

In September, Lokomotiv played their home game against Lokomotiv Sofia behind closed doors after hooliganism marred their visit to newcomers Neftochimik Burgas on Aug. 23.

Lokomotiv, the 2004 Bulgarian champions, are third in the standings with 28 points from 14 matches, three points behind leaders Litex Lovech.

Violence inside and outside stadiums has plagued Bulgarian football in recent seasons, endangering the safety of players and fans. ($1 = 1.4189 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Rex Gowar)