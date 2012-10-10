SOFIA Oct 10 Lokomotiv Plovdiv have fired coach Emil Velev and appointed former player Georgi Ivanov until the end of the season, the Bulgarian club said on Wednesday.

The dismissal of Velev, 49, follows a disappointing start to the season for the 2004 Bulgarian champions, who have won only one of their eight league matches so far.

Last month, players and coaches at Lokomotiv passed lie-detector tests following their 1-0 loss to lowly Botev Vratsa amid match-fixing concerns - a move that was criticised by the World Players's Union FIFPro.

Former Bulgaria striker Ivanov, 36, who resigned as Levski Sofia coach earlier this year, began his playing career at the Plovdiv-based club. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Wildey)