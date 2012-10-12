SOFIA Oct 12 Former Bulgaria striker Georgi Ivanov has quit as coach of Lokomotiv Plovdiv a day after agreeing a contract until the end of the season, the club said on Friday.

Ivanov, twice Bulgarian Footballer of the Year, was officially presented to the media at a news conference on Wednesday, replacing Emil Velev, who was fired following Lokomotiv's disappointing start to the season.

Ivanov, 36, who resigned as Levski Sofia coach in April, decided to quit after a training session on Thursday, saying he despaired of the "organisational chaos". The club's owner Veselin Mareshki failed to persuade him to return at an emergency meeting on Friday.

Lokomotiv, champions in 2004, have won one of their eight league games so far this season and are 13th in the table with eight points.

Last month, players and coaches at Lokomotiv passed lie-detector tests after Mareshki said he wanted to make sure there were no suspicious factors behind their 1-0 loss to lowly Botev Vratsa. The tests were criticised by the world players' union FIFPro. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)