SOFIA, June 26 Junior Caicara will join Schalke 04 from Ludogorets after the German club agreed to pay more than six million euros ($6.72 million) for the Brazilian defender, the Bulgarian champions said on Friday.

"Ludogorets inform that the amount (of the transfer) will exceed six million euros, including bonuses," the Razgrad-based club said in a statement.

The club confirmed that it was a record fee for a player from the Bulgarian championship.

Schalke, who finished sixth in the Bundesliga, will play in the Europa League next season.

