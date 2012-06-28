SOFIA, June 28 Defender Cosmin Moti has joined
Bulgarian champions Ludogorets from Dinamo Bucharest on a
three-year contract, the Razgrad-based club said on Thursday.
The 27-year-old Romanian international, who has played more
than 200 matches in his country's domestic league and also had a
loan spell at Italian Serie A side Siena in 2008, will join his
new team mates at a training camp in Austria.
Moti is Ludogorets's fifth signing since they won a first
Bulgarian league title in May. The club is seeking to strengthen
the squad ahead of a first appearance in the Champions League
next month.
They are due to face Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in the
second qualifying round of Europe's elite competition.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tom Bartlett)