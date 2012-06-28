SOFIA, June 28 Defender Cosmin Moti has joined Bulgarian champions Ludogorets from Dinamo Bucharest on a three-year contract, the Razgrad-based club said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Romanian international, who has played more than 200 matches in his country's domestic league and also had a loan spell at Italian Serie A side Siena in 2008, will join his new team mates at a training camp in Austria.

Moti is Ludogorets's fifth signing since they won a first Bulgarian league title in May. The club is seeking to strengthen the squad ahead of a first appearance in the Champions League next month.

They are due to face Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in the second qualifying round of Europe's elite competition. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tom Bartlett)