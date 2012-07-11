BURGAS, Bulgaria, July 11 Ludogorets beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3-1 to secure the Bulgarian Supercup on Wednesday and complete a remarkable domestic treble after league and cup success.

Lively Brazilian left back Junior Caicara opened the scoring after 10 minutes with his first goal for Ludogorets, pouncing on Marcelinho's back heel.

Caicara's compatriot Dakson da Silva equalised with a splendid curled 20-metre free kick only three minutes later but captain Emil Gargorov restored Ludogorets's lead with a diagonal shot just before halftime.

Marcelinho made it 3-1 in the closing stages from Gargorov's clever assist, becoming the third Brazilian scorer in the match.

Ludogorets, playing in Bulgaria's third division two years ago, are based in Razgrad - a town with a population of less than 35,000 people.

Ivaylo Petev's men will make their European debut next week when they meet Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League second qualifying round. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Wildey)