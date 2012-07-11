BURGAS, Bulgaria, July 11 Ludogorets beat
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3-1 to secure the Bulgarian Supercup on
Wednesday and complete a remarkable domestic treble after league
and cup success.
Lively Brazilian left back Junior Caicara opened the scoring
after 10 minutes with his first goal for Ludogorets, pouncing on
Marcelinho's back heel.
Caicara's compatriot Dakson da Silva equalised with a
splendid curled 20-metre free kick only three minutes later but
captain Emil Gargorov restored Ludogorets's lead with a diagonal
shot just before halftime.
Marcelinho made it 3-1 in the closing stages from Gargorov's
clever assist, becoming the third Brazilian scorer in the match.
Ludogorets, playing in Bulgaria's third division two years
ago, are based in Razgrad - a town with a population of less
than 35,000 people.
Ivaylo Petev's men will make their European debut next week
when they meet Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions
League second qualifying round.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Wildey)