SOFIA, April 15 A late goal by Brazilian striker Juninho Quixada gave champions Ludogorets a hard-fought 1-0 win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Monday and propelled them back to the top of the Bulgarian league.

Quixada, who came on as a second-half substitute, scored three minutes from time from close range to end Ludogorets's 296-minute goal drought.

Ludogorets, who won their maiden league title last season, had been held to goalless draws in their previous two games against Litex Lovech and CSKA Sofia and had managed only three goals in six games.

The Eagles top the standings with 51 points from 22 matches, followed by Levski Sofia on 49. CSKA are third with 45 points.

"I hope that our team will begin to play with more confidence after this match," Ludogorets coach Ivaylo Petev told reporters.

Ludogorets, playing in Bulgaria's third division three years ago, are based in Razgrad - a town with a population of less than 35,000 people.