SOFIA, June 1 Bulgarian champions Ludogorets have parted company with head coach Georgi Dermendzhiev, the club said a day after the end of the domestic championship.

"The management thanks Georgi Dermendzhiev for the collaboration and achieved successes," the club said in a statement on Monday, adding they will offer the 60-year-old an unspecified post at the club.

Dermendzhiev, who replaced Stoycho Stoev in July, led the Razgrad-based side to their fourth successive league title.

Under Dermendzhiev, Ludogorets became the first Bulgarian team to register a Champions League group stage victory when they beat Switzerland's Basel 1-0 in October.

Ludogorets will enter next season's Champions League in the second qualifying round.

Local media reported that Ludogorets, who have never been coached by a foreigner, will appoint a Spanish coach within a week. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)