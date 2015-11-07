SOFIA Nov 7 Bulgarian champions Ludogorets have appointed their third coach of the season, turning again to Georgi Dermendzhiev, who parted company with the Razgrad-based side in June after leading them to their fourth successive league title.

Dermendzhiev replaced former Bulgaria striker Eduard Eranosyan, who resigned on Friday, days after Ludogorets suffered a shock cup defeat to second division side Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa and then lost 2-0 at Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the league.

In September, Ludogorets sacked Portuguese Bruno Ribeiro, who became The Eagles' first foreign coach in June but came under fire from media pundits and fans following the club's poor start to the season.

Under Dermendzhiev, Ludogorets became the first Bulgarian team to register a Champions League group stage victory when they beat Switzerland's Basel 1-0 in October 2014.

The 60-year-old, who signed a contract until June 2017, will start his second coaching spell at the club on Saturday when Ludogorets host bottom club Pirin Blagoevgrad.

"I returned to Ludogorets without thinking, there was no hesitation," Dermendzhiev told reporters. "It's a tough period but it doesn't matter. The most important thing is that we should be at the top at the end of the championship."

Ludogorets, who have become the dominant force in Bulgaria after winning four successive titles, two national cups and two domestic Supercups since 2011, are third in the standings on 24 points from 14 matches, four behind leaders Levski Sofia. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien)