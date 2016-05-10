SOFIA May 11 Ludogorets clinched a fifth successive Bulgarian league title, and their second under coach Georgi Dermendzhiev, after closest rivals Levski Sofia slipped to a 3-2 home defeat by Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Tuesday.

The Eagles, who will go into the Champions League second qualifying round, continued their dominance of domestic football by winning a ninth trophy since 2012 when they won their maiden top-flight promotion.

Second-placed Levski's surprise reverse left leaders Ludogorets with an unassailable 11-point advantage.

The 26-times champions Levski have three games to play while Ludogorets, who host lowly Pirin Blagoevgrad on Wednesday, have four remaining matches.

In November, the 59-year-old Dermendzhiev replaced Eduard Eranosyan who resigned after Ludogorets suffered a shock Bulgarian Cup defeat by second division Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa and lost in the league at Plovdiv.

Ludogorets, based in the town of Razgrad which has a population of less than 35,000, have also lifted two Bulgarian Cups and two Supercups in the last five years.

CSKA Sofia, demoted to the third tier in June following a financial crisis, remain Bulgaria's most successful club domestically with 31 titles. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tony Jimenez)