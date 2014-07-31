SOFIA, July 31 Bulgarian champions Ludogorets parted company with coach Stoycho Stoev on Thursday, a day after their home goalless draw against Partizan Belgrade in the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie.

The 51-year-old former Lokomotiv Sofia winger led Ludogorets to a domestic double last season but The Eagles have failed to win in their last four matches, scoring just once.

"The reason for the coaching change is the unsatisfactory performance of the team in recent matches," Ludogorets said in a statement.

Stoev has been replaced by Under-21 team coach Georgi Dermendzhiev.

"Georgi Dermendzhiev is a permanent and not an interim coach," Ludogorets's owner Kiril Domuschiev told local media.

Ludogorets, based in the town of Razgrad with a population of less than 35,000, have won three successive league titles, two national cups and a domestic Supercup since 2012.

Last season, The Eagles played 63 matches in a marathon campaign that began in mid-July and included a 16-game Europa League run in which Stoev's side reached the last 16.

Ludogorets are 10th in the Bulgarian league with one point from two matches. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)