* No formal breach, BFU says

* BFU suspends referee for six games and assistant for 15

SOFIA Dec 4 The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) has turned down an appeal from champions Ludogorets to have Wednesday's league match at Botev Plovdiv replayed over a refereeing row.

"We cannot take such a decision because there is no formal breach," BFU sports and technical committee's chairman Marin Marinov told reporters on Tuesday. "Let us leave the referees alone to be able to do their work in peace."

Ludogorets, who top the standings with 35 points from 14 games, claimed the match, which they won 1-0, should be replayed because it was overshadowed by controversial refereeing decisions. [ID: nL4N09B0S4]

The Razgrad-based side, fiercely criticised by other clubs, fans and media over perceived favourable treatment from referees, said they hoped to dispel any doubt about the integrity of their results.

Botev, who slipped to sixth place after the defeat, also appealed against the refereeing and wanted the match replayed.

Botev said referee Tasko Taskov wrongly disallowed a goal scored by striker Ivan Tsvetkov and failed to award a penalty when Ludogorets's Ivory Coast winger Franck Guela handled the ball in the penalty area.

Taskov and his assistants, Tsvetan Trifonov and Valentin Dobrev, have been suspended with immediate effect after BFU president Borislav Mihaylov personally demanded the sanction less than 24 hours after the tense match in Plovdiv. [ID: nL4N0993XY]

Angry Botev fans will protest in front of the BFU's headquarters on Thursday, calling for president Mihaylov's resignation. The Plovdiv-based supporters flooded online forums with insults.

The BFU banned Taskov on Tuesday for six games and Trifonov was suspended for 15 matches. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)