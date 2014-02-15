SOFIA Feb 15 Champions Ludogorets moved top of the Bulgarian championship with a 3-0 win at Neftochimik Burgas on Saturday as they prepare for next week's Europa League showdown against Lazio.

Dutch winger Virgil Misidjan opened the scoring midway through the first half in the opening match after the winter break with a fine lob and Bulgaria midfielder Hristo Zlatinski doubled the lead from close range 10 minutes before the break.

Slovenia striker Roman Bezjak made it 3-0 with his 11th league goal of the season after Brazilian midfielder Marcelinho's clever assist.

"Our goal was to take the victory without much strain given the Lazio game," Ludogorets coach Stoycho Stoychev told reporters.

Ludogorets, who visit the Italian side in the first leg of their Europa League's round of 32 match on Thursday, lead the domestic standings with 53 points from 23 matches followed by Litex Lovech on 50. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)