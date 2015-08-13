SOFIA Aug 13 Bulgarian champions Ludogorets have signed Romania striker Claudio Keseru from Qatari club Al-Gharafa on a three-year deal, the Razgrad-based side said on Thursday.

Last August, Keseru became the first Steaua Bucharest player to score six goals in a competitive match during the 6-0 Romanian league rout of Pandurii Targu-Jiu.

A month later, he scored the fastest hat-trick in the Europa League history, netting three times within 12 minutes in Steaua's 6-0 win over Denmark's AaB Aalborg.

Keseru, who became Ludogorets's ninth new signing this season, scored nine goals in as many appearances after joining Al-Gharafa in December.

The Romanian is expected to make his Ludogorets debut on Sunday when the Eagles, who won the Bulgarian league title in the last four seasons, host Lokomotiv Plovdiv. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)