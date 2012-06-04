SOFIA, June 4 Lokomotiv Sofia have released nine
players on suspicion of match-fixing and launched an internal
investigation after a junior team game was abandoned, the
Bulgarian club said on Monday.
Lokomotiv's game against Sportist Svoge last Thursday was
abandoned in the closing stages after three men ran on to the
pitch, threatened referee Adrian Petrov and hit junior team
coach Nikola Dimitrov and one of the linesmen.
"We begin an internal investigation because what happened is
a disgrace," Lokomotiv president Nikolay Gigov, who is also the
Bulgarian Football Union's (BFU) executive committee member,
told local media.
"At this stage, we release nine players on suspicion of
match-fixing," added Gigov without saying who they were.
"And after the investigation, we'll provide all the
information to the prosecutor's office. I'll also propose the
junior championship to be disbanded because there are a number
of suspicious games recently."
Teams in the Bulgarian league's junior championship use
players under the age of 19 but are allowed to field four older
players with most of the games included on bookmakers' betting
coupons.
Lokomotiv had just converted a penalty to go 4-3 ahead
against Sportist Svoge in the junior championship match when the
men came on to the pitch.
"Three men rushed on to the field and one of them hit one of
my assistants," referee Petrov told Bulgarian television channel
Kanal 3. "Then they came to me and threatened to kill me (if I
did not halt the game).
Media reports of widespread match-fixing and corruption have
been rife in Bulgaria for years but no-one has been brought to
trial and the European Commission has criticised the authorities
for doing little to fight the problem.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editng by Alison Wildey)