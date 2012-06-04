SOFIA, June 4 Lokomotiv Sofia have released nine players on suspicion of match-fixing and launched an internal investigation after a junior team game was abandoned, the Bulgarian club said on Monday.

Lokomotiv's game against Sportist Svoge last Thursday was abandoned in the closing stages after three men ran on to the pitch, threatened referee Adrian Petrov and hit junior team coach Nikola Dimitrov and one of the linesmen.

"We begin an internal investigation because what happened is a disgrace," Lokomotiv president Nikolay Gigov, who is also the Bulgarian Football Union's (BFU) executive committee member, told local media.

"At this stage, we release nine players on suspicion of match-fixing," added Gigov without saying who they were.

"And after the investigation, we'll provide all the information to the prosecutor's office. I'll also propose the junior championship to be disbanded because there are a number of suspicious games recently."

Teams in the Bulgarian league's junior championship use players under the age of 19 but are allowed to field four older players with most of the games included on bookmakers' betting coupons.

Lokomotiv had just converted a penalty to go 4-3 ahead against Sportist Svoge in the junior championship match when the men came on to the pitch.

"Three men rushed on to the field and one of them hit one of my assistants," referee Petrov told Bulgarian television channel Kanal 3. "Then they came to me and threatened to kill me (if I did not halt the game).

Media reports of widespread match-fixing and corruption have been rife in Bulgaria for years but no-one has been brought to trial and the European Commission has criticised the authorities for doing little to fight the problem. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editng by Alison Wildey)