SOFIA, June 6 The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) is to ask the prosecutor's office to investigate claims of match-fixing in a junior-team game that lead to nine Lokomotiv Sofia players being released by the club.

The match between Lokomotiv Sofia and Sportist Svoge last Thursday was abandoned in the closing stages after three men ran on to the pitch, threatened referee Adrian Petrov and hit junior team coach Nikola Dimitrov and one of the linesmen.

"This is a very serious case," the BFU's disciplinary commission's chairman Yuri Kuchev told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the prosecutor's office would be asked to investigate.

"It's a criminal offence as there were armed men on the field, death threats... a referee and a coach were beaten."

Lokomotiv have released nine players on suspicion of match-fixing and launched an internal investigation, with club president Nikolay Gigov saying he would propose that the junior championship be disbanded.

Teams in the league's junior championship use players under the age of 19 but are allowed to field four older players and most of the games are included on bookmakers' betting coupons.

The Sofia-based club had just converted a penalty to go 4-3 ahead against Sportist in the junior match when the men came on to the pitch.

Media reports of widespread match-fixing and corruption have been rife in the Balkan county for years but no-one has been brought to trial and the European Commission has criticised the authorities for doing little to fight the problem. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)