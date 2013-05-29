SOFIA May 29 The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) has asked the interior ministry to investigate claims of matchfixing in seven top-flight games, including Lokomotiv Sofia's win over city rivals CSKA that saved them from relegation on Saturday.

Four-times Bulgarian champions Lokomotiv, who have played in the top flight for the last 61 years, escaped relegation with a 2-1 win over third-placed CSKA on the final day of the season.

"Yes, it is one of the seven games in our list," BFU vice president Atanas Furnadzhiev told local media on Wednesday without giving details of the other matches.

"We informed the interior ministry before the match to let them take appropriate measures and make the necessary checks."

The ministry refused to comment on the ongoing probe.

Several club officials were quoted in the media as saying they "knew the outcome of some games in the last two rounds of the championship before they even started".

"There was no fair play in a lot of matches with relegation-threatened teams involved and it's a pity," said Furnadzhiev.

"I hope this investigation will achieve results because there were many signals and checks in recent years but they failed to achieve the expected results."

There have been widespread reports of matchfixing and corruption in Bulgarian football in recent years but little in the way of progress in holding anyone accountable. The European Commission has also criticised authorities for not doing enough to combat the problem. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )