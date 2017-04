SOFIA, July 21 Debt-ridden Bulgarian clubs Marek Dupnitsa and Haskovo have been fined after European soccer's governing body UEFA raised suspicions of match fixing, the Bulgarian Football Union said on Tuesday.

The two clubs, relegated from the domestic top flight last season, were denied licences to compete in this season's professional Bulgarian championship because of their inability to deal with spiralling debts.

The BFU's disciplinary commission said in a statement it imposed a fine of 210,000 levs ($116,621) on 1978 Bulgarian Cup winners Marek and 10,000 levs on Haskovo.

The BFU did not disclose details about the matches under suspicion and neither club were immediately available for comment. ($1 = 1.8007 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)