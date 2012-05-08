SOFIA May 8 Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) president Borislav Mihaylov has defended himself against criticism from former team mate Hristo Stoichkov, saying the coach should stand for office himself if he wanted to tackle the problem of match-fixing.

Stoichkov, coach of champions Litex Lovech, challenged Mihaylov to a public debate with the use of a lie detector on Monday, saying he wanted to ask the BFU president questions about his conduct.

Media reports of widespread match-fixing and corruption have been rife in Bulgaria for years but no-one has been brought to trial and the European Commission has criticised the authorities for doing little to fight the problem.

"I'm surprised by the reaction of Stoichkov," UEFA Executive Committee member Mihaylov told TV7 on Tuesday, a day after saying it was not right for a president to respond to a coach.

"My answer to all his questions is 'no' and Hristo knows very well that I can't get involved in things like this. I only have an emotional problem because I love this man, we played together for 20 years."

Former goalkeeper Mihaylov rejected the suggestion of a public debate with Stoichkov.

"There'll be no dispute," said the 49-year-old. "This is not normal to do something like this, such things do not happen anywhere in the world."

"If he wants to bid for (Bulgarian FA) president, I see no problem with this," added Mihaylov. "He could say what he thinks, what he wants to change and then people from 700 clubs will decide.

"But I think it's too early to talk about this as we still don't even know when the elections will take place. I'll go for president again because I have to finish things which I already started."

Last year, the Bulgarian authorities investigated allegations of possible match-fixing in eight matches with leading teams Litex, Levski Sofia and CSKA Sofia among those involved in games under suspicion.

"We all know that refereeing is a major problem," said Mihaylov. "But this is not only a problem in Bulgaria, it's a major problem in the whole world of football and particularly in the Balkans.

"We've changed six refereeing commissions during our mandate (since 2005) and we'll change another one if necessary." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)