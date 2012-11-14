SOFIA Nov 14 Twente Enschede's Bulgaria goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov looks set to be out of action until the New Year after sustaining a knee injury training for Wednesday's friendly at home to Ukraine.

"Mihaylov will miss the friendly against Ukraine, the next six games in the Eredivisie and Twente's remaining matches in Europa League Group L against Helsingborg and Hanover 96," the keeper's own website (www.niki-mihaylov.com) said on Wednesday.

Twente are second in the Dutch league with 29 points from 12 matches, a point behind PSV Eindhoven. Mihaylov's injury means the 24-year-old will also miss the visit to PSV on Dec. 9.

Mihaylov, capped 24 times by the Balkan country, was named Bulgaria's Footballer of the Year last December.

Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev has called Ludogorets's Serbian-born Ivan Cvorovic to replace Mihaylov as Bulgaria search for their first victory over Ukraine after two draws and two defeats in the previous four matches.

Unbeaten Bulgaria have made a solid start to their 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign and are second in Group B with six points from four games, four behind leaders Italy. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)