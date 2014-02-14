SOFIA Feb 14 Former Bulgaria goalkeeper Borislav Mihaylov has been elected president of the country's football union (BFU) for a third term on Friday.

Mihaylov, who is also a UEFA Executive Committee member, was the only candidate for the post despite being strongly criticised for doing too little to tackle the problem of match-fixing and to improve standards in the domestic league.

Media reports of match-fixing and corruption have been rife in Bulgarian football for years but no-one has been brought to trial and the European Commission has criticised the authorities for doing too little to solve the problem.

Mihaylov's critics failed to unite and nominate a candidate to challenge him.

The 51-year-old former Levski Sofia and Reading keeper, capped 102 times by his country, was part of the Bulgaria team that reached the 1994 World Cup finals in the United States.

Mihaylov's term will run until 2018 and he will become the longest-serving BFU president if he keeps the post for the next two years. He was first elected in October 2005.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Clare Lovell)