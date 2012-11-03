SOFIA Nov 3 Financially-troubled Bulgarian club Minyor Pernik will sack four leading players who refused to take part in two matches this week over unpaid wages, state news agency (BTA) reported on Saturday.

Macedonian captain Vanco Trajanov, striker Krum Bibishkov, midfielder Milen Vasilev and defender Borislav Stoychev boycotted a Cup match against Etar 1924 on Wednesday and the league game against second-placed Levski Sofia on Sunday.

"They don't deserve our shirt and the values it represents," Minyor's chief executive Yordan Dimitrov said.

Last season, Minyor fielded their junior team and wore black ribbons against champions Ludogorets in protest at alleged bias against them by referees. They lost 7-0.

The Hammers, as Minyor are known in the Balkan country, are bottom of the standings with six points from 10 games, four points adrift of the safety zone.

In July, Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia sacked nine players after being knocked out of the Europa League second qualifying round. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)