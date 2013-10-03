SOFIA Oct 3 Atanas Atanasov has quit Bulgarian top-flight newcomers Neftochimik Burgas one day after being unveiled as coach, the club said on Thursday.

Struggling Neftochimik, who turned to Atanasov after releasing Anton Spasov last week, said they parted company with the 44-year-old due to "different views and concepts for the development of the team".

Neftochimik are 13th in the 14-team division with seven points from 11 games, three points above bottom side Pirin Gotse Delchev.

Many Bulgarian clubs are facing infrastructure difficulties and are struggling to meet administrative, legal and financial conditions laid down by European soccer's governing body UEFA. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)