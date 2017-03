SOFIA, June 6 Top-flight club Botev Plovdiv agreed a one-year contract with Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev on Friday after he was given the green light to do both jobs.

"Luboslav Penev has received permission from the Bulgarian Football Union's executive committee to lead Botev," the BFU said in a statement.

Penev, 47, was appointed national team coach in November 2011, replacing German Lothar Matthaeus, but they failed to qualify for this month's World Cup in Brazil.

"My work at Botev will not affect the national team in any way," said the coach. "Bulgaria will fight to try to qualify for the Euro 2016 finals."

Penev succeeds former Bulgaria coach Stanimir Stoilov who left Botev, one of the most popular clubs in the country, on Wednesday.

Botev finished fourth in the league this season. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)