SOFIA Nov 17 Bulgaria have sacked coach Luboslav Penev after a poor start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, the Balkan country's football union (BFU) announced on Thursday.

Penev, 48, extended his initial two-year deal last November but a disappointing start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign triggered his dismissal after three years in charge.

Bulgaria, who have failed to reach a major tournament since 2004, are fourth in Group H with four points from as many games, six adrift of leaders Croatia and Italy and five behind Norway. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)