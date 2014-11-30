SOFIA Nov 30 Former Ludogorets coach Ivaylo Petev has been sounded out by Bulgaria about the vacant job of national team coach.

"(Bulgarian Football Union president) Bobby Mihaylov called me some time ago and we talked for two or three minutes," the 39-year-old told local media on Sunday.

"I'm flattered. It talks about my qualities but we'll see what happens."

The BFU last week sacked Luboslav Penev, who had been in charge for three years, following Bulgaria's poor start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

Petev, who is considered one of the best young coaches in Bulgaria after leading Ludogorets to two consecutive league titles, left Cypriot club AEL Limassol this month.

He was in the headlines last year when he resigned as Levski coach a day after being stripped and forced out of his first news conference by hostile fans, who believed he was a supporter of bitter rivals CSKA Sofia.

Bulgaria, who have failed to reach a major tournament since 2004, are fourth in Euro 2016 Group H with four points from as many games, six adrift of leaders Croatia and Italy and five behind Norway. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin)