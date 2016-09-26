SOFIA, Sept 26 Bulgaria coach Ivaylo Petev is set to be named as coach of Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb this week, a source close to the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) told Reuters on Monday.

The source said Petev had already agreed to join Dinamo, who have won their domestic league title 11 times in a row.

He will replace Zeljko Sopic, who is acting as Dinamo's interim coach following Zlatko Kranjcar's resignation this month.

Kranjcar decided to quit after two months in charge after Dinamo suffered three consecutive defeats, including a 3-0 loss at Olympique Lyon in their Champions League Group H opener. The group also includes Juventus and Sevilla.

Dinamo are third in the Croatian league with 22 points from 10 matches, four behind leaders Rijeka. In September, Dinamo suffered their first home league loss in 104 games, 1-0 to Osijek, and they were thrashed 5-2 by Rijeka.

Petev replaced Luboslav Penev as Bulgaria coach in 2014 following the Balkan country's poor start to Euro 2016 qualifying but he failed to lead the team to the finals.

The 41-year-old, who led Ludogorets to consecutive league titles in 2012 and 2013, also coached Cypriot club AEL Limassol.

Petev is expected to be officially named as Dinamo coach after the Croatian team's game against Juventus on Tuesday. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)