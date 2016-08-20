Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
SOFIA Aug 20 Former Bulgaria and Aston Villa captain Stiliyan Petrov said on Saturday he will not be tempted again to resume his playing career after the English club decided against offering him a contract.
"There'll be no more comebacks," Petrov told local media. "My return to professional football has failed but I'll explain the reasons at a later stage."
The 37-year-old trained with second-tier Villa at their pre-season camp in Austria, four years after retiring following a diagnosis of acute leukaemia.
Petrov, who played more than 200 games for Villa, has now been offered an unspecified role at the club. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.