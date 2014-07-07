Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
SOFIA, July 7 Bulgaria boss Luboslav Penev left his job as coach of financially-troubled Botev Plovdiv on Monday, a month into a one-year contract.
Last month Bulgaria's central bank put Botev's main sponsor, Corporate Commercial Bank, the Balkan country's fourth largest lender, under special supervision.
The move was followed by the departure of some of the club's leading foreign players and Bulgaria international Veselin Minev.
"I want to thank the management of Botev Plovdiv, the players, all who were close to the team, and of course the fans who supported us from the first moment," former Atletico Madrid and Valencia striker Penev told a news conference.
The 47-year-old replaced former Bulgaria coach Stanimir Stoilov at twice champions Botev on June 6, saying his work at the club would not affect the national team.
Botev, one of the most popular clubs in the country, finished fourth in the league last season and beat San Marino's Libertas 4-0 in the opening leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie on Thursday. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Josh Reich)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8