SOFIA Dec 2 Levski Sofia have been fined 37,500 levs ($23,788) after fans racially abused an opposing player during a league match against Litex Lovech on Saturday, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said.

The BFU's ruling on Tuesday came after Levski fans abused Litex's Senegalese defender Jackson Mendy with racist chants and monkey noises, forcing the stadium speaker to warn them that the match would be interrupted if the behaviour continued.

Levski, who are fourth in the standings, were also fined 2,000 levs for the use of pyrotechnics during the tense match, which ended 2-2.

Levski were fined 19,000 levs in October after fans mocked one of the anti-racism campaigns launched by UEFA in a league match and the incident caused outrage in the Balkan country.

Bulgarian soccer authorities have long been criticised by anti-racism campaigners, local media and fans for not cracking down hard enough on discrimination in sport.

Levski, one of the country's two most popular clubs along with bitter city rivals CSKA, have a history of racist incidents at their matches. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)