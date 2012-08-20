SOFIA Aug 20 Basile de Carvalho is considering
his future at Bulgaria's Levski Sofia after the Guinea Bissau
striker was racially abused by home fans and stewards after a
league match against Botev Plovdiv on Sunday.
The 30-year-old was instrumental in the side's 3-1 victory
but was targeted by a section of Levski fans, who directed
racial chants, made monkey noises and threw a banana at him
after the game at the Georgi Asparuhov stadium.
The striker and his team mates were on a lap of honour when
De Carvalho reacted angrily to the racial abuse, sparking a
melee in which one steward tried to attack the player before
police restored order.
De Carvalho, who joined Levski from Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the
off-season, refused to talk to reporters following the incident.
Levski were not available to comment but local media
reported that the striker told several team mates he would
consider leaving the 26-times Bulgarian champions.
The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) have stepped up efforts
to eliminate racism but several ugly incidents in the Balkan
country over the last few years have checked their progress.
In 2005, CSKA Sofia supporters were heard aiming monkey
noises at Liverpool's French striker Djibril Cisse during a
Champions League match.
Last year, the English FA complained of racist chanting
during England's 3-0 win in a Euro 2012 qualifier at the Vasil
Levski stadium with Europe's governing body UEFA imposing a
40,000 euros ($49,200) fine on the BFU for the incident.
The second weekend of the Bulgarian league season also
attracted negative attention when Minyor Pernik fans physically
assaulted Lokomotiv Sofia's chief executive Georgi Markov on
Saturday.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien)