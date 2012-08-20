SOFIA Aug 20 Basile de Carvalho is considering his future at Bulgaria's Levski Sofia after the Guinea Bissau striker was racially abused by home fans and stewards after a league match against Botev Plovdiv on Sunday.

The 30-year-old was instrumental in the side's 3-1 victory but was targeted by a section of Levski fans, who directed racial chants, made monkey noises and threw a banana at him after the game at the Georgi Asparuhov stadium.

The striker and his team mates were on a lap of honour when De Carvalho reacted angrily to the racial abuse, sparking a melee in which one steward tried to attack the player before police restored order.

De Carvalho, who joined Levski from Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the off-season, refused to talk to reporters following the incident.

Levski were not available to comment but local media reported that the striker told several team mates he would consider leaving the 26-times Bulgarian champions.

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) have stepped up efforts to eliminate racism but several ugly incidents in the Balkan country over the last few years have checked their progress.

In 2005, CSKA Sofia supporters were heard aiming monkey noises at Liverpool's French striker Djibril Cisse during a Champions League match.

Last year, the English FA complained of racist chanting during England's 3-0 win in a Euro 2012 qualifier at the Vasil Levski stadium with Europe's governing body UEFA imposing a 40,000 euros ($49,200) fine on the BFU for the incident.

The second weekend of the Bulgarian league season also attracted negative attention when Minyor Pernik fans physically assaulted Lokomotiv Sofia's chief executive Georgi Markov on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien)