SOFIA, April 2 Brazilian midfielder Fernando Silva claims he was the victim of repeated racial abuse from opponents while playing for Bulgarian club Slavia Sofia this season, local media reported on Wednesday.

"I'm trying not to pay attention, I know my skin is dark but that doesn't mean I'm different. It (racist abuse) happens every week," the 22-year-old was quoted as saying.

The Bulgarian Football Union was not immediately available to comment.

Silva, who has scored five goals in 25 league matches since joining the seven-times Bulgarian champions on a three-year deal in June, said he got his only red card following a racial slur against him in the 2-2 draw with city rivals Levski on Feb. 22.

"I'm sorry I was sent off at the end of the match but I was angry..." Silva said.

The accusation casts another cloud over Levski, who have a history of racism at their matches and have been fined by the BFU and European soccer's governing body UEFA on several occasions in the past few years.

Earlier this month, CSKA Sofia's Benin midfielder Omar Kossoko said Levski captain Vladimir Gadzhev insulted him in a racist manner at the end of the "Eternal derby" as matches between the two clubs are known in the Balkan country. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)