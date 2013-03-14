SOFIA, March 14 Bulgarian soccer referee Ahmed Ahmed has been banned for the rest of the season for erroneously disallowing a goal in Levski Sofia's 1-0 win over Litex Lovech in the first leg of the Bulgarian Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

"The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) referees' commission has taken Ahmed Ahmed off the referees' list until the end of the season for unsatisfactory performance during the match between Levski and Litex," the BFU said in a statement on Thursday.

The commission, which also banned linesman Georgi Kovachev for 15 matches for his poor performance in the game, said it reserved the right to consider Ahmed's inclusion in the referees' list for the 2013/2014 season.

Ahmed's ban came after a furious protest from four-times Bulgarian champions Litex over his decision to disallow an equalising goal in added time without apparent reason.

The BFU has already suspended half a dozen referees for poor officiating in domestic league matches this season. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)