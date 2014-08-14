SOFIA Aug 14 Nikolay Yordanov, one of Bulgaria's leading referees, has been banned for an unspecified period after his performance during champions Ludogorets's 3-1 win over Botev Plovdiv in the domestic Super Cup on Wednesday.

Yordanov's ban, imposed by the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) on Thursday, came after furious protests from Botev, who asked the soccer authorities to take action against the referee who they said had influenced the outcome of the game.

"This man (Yordanov) committed a crime today, he robbed football," straight-talking Botev coach Velislav Vutsov told reporters after the tense affair in the Black Sea city of Burgas. "It's shameful."

The most controversial decision came in first half added time when Botev striker Alexander Kolev was sent off for a second bookable offence with Yordanov showing him a second yellow for diving in the penalty area.

"It just cannot be true," Kolev said, showing a serious wound, claiming he was kicked in a challenge just outside the penalty area. "If this is a red card, I'll retire. I swear..."

Botev were leading 1-0 at halftime.

Ludogorets, who completed a domestic treble by winning the league title and national cup last season, face Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest in the Champions League playoff round on Aug. 19 and 27. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)