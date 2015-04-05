SOFIA, April 5 One of Bulgara's top referees has been banned for an unspecified period after his failure to punish a reckless karate kick during a top-of-the-table clash caused outrage in the Balkan country.

Georgi Yordanov failed to spot the kick during a 4-0 win for Ludogorets over CSKA Sofia which took them closer to a fourth straight title on Saturday.

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) imposed the ban on Sunday.

Local media and fans reacted with disbelief after Yordanov failed to a award even a free kick after Ludogorets centre back Cosmin Moti's horror challenge on CSKA striker Stefan Nikolic midway through the first half.

"This is not a scene from an action movie; this deserves a straight red card," a TV commentator said during live coverage.

"It's a miracle that Nikolic survived," he said while the incident was elsewhere described as "scandalous" and "brutal".

Social media was flooded with comments about the challenge, with fans reacting with fury and calling on the BFU to punish Yordanov as well as Moti.

A survey conducted by local media on Sunday showed that more than 83 percent of the respondents believe Yordanov "deliberately closed his eyes" during the incident, which took place when the score was 0-0.

Commentators and fans also criticised Ludogorets's owner, who refused to condemn Moti's violent conduct.

"What I can say about Moti?," Kiril Domuschiev told reporters after the match. "The referee warned CSKA players for violent fouls too but he did not show them cards."

With the Bulgarian league's image already damaged by the financial woes of many of its clubs and half-empty stadiums, the incident could hardly have come at a worse time.

Ludogorets have 51 points from 24 matches, six ahead of financially-troubled CSKA who have managed only a point and failed to score in their last five league matches -- the worst scoring run in their history. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Martyn Herman)