SOFIA Nov 21 The head of the Bulgarian referees commission has resigned after his choice of a frequently-sanctioned official for the league's top of the table clash caused outrage and prompted death threats on the Internet.

"Mr President, sometimes a person thinks that he has taken the most accurate and correct decision," Nikolay Dzhuganski wrote in a letter to Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) president Borislav Mihaylov on Friday.

"Alas, when everyone else has a different view, it obviously needs a correction. And the person has to make an adjustment... and then leave."

Tensions escalated after the commission announced on Thursday that Nikolay Yordanov will take charge of the eagerly-anticipated match between leaders CSKA Sofia and champions Ludogorets on Saturday. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)