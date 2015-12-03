SOFIA Dec 3 Coach Laurentiu Reghecampf parted company with Bulgarian club Litex Lovech after four months on Thursday and is set to return to Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest.

"Reghecampf's departure is a fact but we're still clearing some details," Litex said in a statement. "Steaua are aware of the situation and we'll require financial compensation."

Steaua's owner Gigi Becali confirmed Reghecampf is just one step from returning to the club as head coach three days after Mirel Radoi stepped down following a poor run.

"I made him an offer he couldn't refuse," Becali told local media.

Reghecampf, who became Litex Lovech's third coach this season when he replaced Serb Ljupko Petrovic in August, said the four-time Bulgarian champions were good enough to win a domestic double and be successful in Europe.

The 40-year-old previously guided Steaua to the Romanian title in 2013 and 2014 before accepting a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

He was axed by Al Hilal in February, however, on the eve of their AFC Champions League campaign following a surprise home loss in the Crown Prince Cup final.

The 1986 European Cup winners Steaua, the most successful Romanian club with 26 league titles and 22 national cups, are fifth in the standings with 31 points from 20 games, nine points behind leaders FC Astra.

Litex, third in the Bulgarian league on 32 points, two behind leaders Ludogorets, said they would announce Reghecampf's replacement later on Thursday.

Local media, however, said that Petrovic, who guided Red Star Belgrade to the European Cup in 1991, would return to take charge of Litex for a second time this season, starting his fourth spell at the club. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ian Chadband)