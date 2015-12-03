(updates with Reghecampf signing Steau contract)

SOFIA Dec 3 Laurentiu Reghecamp has returned to Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest as manager on a 2-1/2 year contract having left Bulgarian club Litex Lovech after four months on Thursday.

"I'm happy and I feel good," Reghecampf, who will be presented to the media on Friday, said in a club statement. "Our main task now is to work very hard and talk less."

Litex reacted quickly to appoint their former coach Ljupko Petrovic, the Serb who led Red Star Belgrade to the Champions League title in 1991, as Reghecampf's temporary replacement.

Steaua's owner Gigi Becali had earlier said Reghecampf was set to return to the club as head coach three days after Mirel Radoi stepped down following a poor run.

"I made him an offer he couldn't refuse," Becali told local media.

Reghecampf, who became Litex Lovech's third coach this season when he replaced Serb Petrovic in August, said the four-time Bulgarian champions were good enough to win a domestic double and be successful in Europe.

The 40-year-old previously guided Steaua to the Romanian title in 2013 and 2014 before accepting a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

He was axed by Al Hilal in February, however, on the eve of their AFC Champions League campaign following a surprise home loss in the Crown Prince Cup final.

The 1986 European Cup winners Steaua, the most successful Romanian club with 26 league titles and 22 national cups, are fifth in the standings with 31 points from 20 games, nine points behind leaders FC Astra.

Litex, third in the Bulgarian league on 32 points, two behind leaders Ludogorets, have turned once again to 68-year-old Petrovic to help them out.

"We've reached an agreement to lead the team in the remaining three games this year," he said before the club's training session on Thursday.

Petrovic, who took charge of Litex for a second time earlier this season, will start his fourth spell at the club on Saturday when they host Ludogorets.

Litex will also play twice - in the championship and the domestic cup - against title contenders Levski Sofia, who currently lie second.

The much-travelled Petrovic, who has coached more than a dozen clubs in Serbia, Spain, Uruguay, Greece, Austria, China, Croatia, United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan and Rwanda, won the Bulgarian Cup during his first spell at Litex in 2004. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ian Chadband and Ken Ferris)