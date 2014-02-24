Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday
Monday, February 24
Chernomorets Burgas 1 CSKA Sofia 2
Sunday, February 23
Botev Plovdiv 2 Ludogorets 2
Litex Lovech 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 0
Saturday, February 22
Levski Sofia 2 Slavia Sofia 2
Lokomotiv Sofia 5 Naftex Bourgas 0
Lyubimets 2007 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2
Friday, February 21
Pirin Gotse Delchev 1 Cherno More Varna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 24 17 3 4 52 14 54
2 Litex Lovech 24 16 5 3 57 25 53
3 CSKA Sofia 24 13 6 5 40 14 45
4 Levski Sofia 24 13 5 6 45 22 44
5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 24 14 2 8 41 26 44
6 Botev Plovdiv 24 11 7 6 40 20 40
7 Cherno More Varna 24 11 7 6 26 19 40
-------------------------
8 Beroe Stara Zagora 24 9 6 9 24 24 33
9 Slavia Sofia 24 7 7 10 31 34 28
10 Lokomotiv Sofia 24 8 4 12 28 40 28
11 Chernomorets Burgas 24 6 3 15 28 42 21
12 Lyubimets 2007 24 5 3 16 18 57 18
13 Pirin Gotse Delchev 24 3 3 18 20 64 12
14 Naftex Bourgas 24 3 3 18 13 62 12
1-7: Championship play-off
8-14: Relegation play-off