July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 26
Cherno More Varna 2 Ludogorets 3
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 2
Saturday, July 25
Levski Sofia 2 Litex Lovech 2
Montana 6 Botev Plovdiv 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Montana 2 1 1 0 6 0 4
-------------------------
2 Litex Lovech 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
3 Beroe Stara Zagora 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
4 Slavia Sofia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
5 Ludogorets 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
6 Levski Sofia 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
7 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Cherno More Varna 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
-------------------------
9 Botev Plovdiv 2 0 1 1 1 7 1
-------------------------
10 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 27
Pirin Blagoevgrad v Slavia Sofia (1800)