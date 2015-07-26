July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 26 Cherno More Varna 2 Ludogorets 3 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 2 Saturday, July 25 Levski Sofia 2 Litex Lovech 2 Montana 6 Botev Plovdiv 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Montana 2 1 1 0 6 0 4 ------------------------- 2 Litex Lovech 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 4 Slavia Sofia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Ludogorets 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 6 Levski Sofia 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 7 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Cherno More Varna 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 ------------------------- 9 Botev Plovdiv 2 0 1 1 1 7 1 ------------------------- 10 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 27 Pirin Blagoevgrad v Slavia Sofia (1800)