Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, August 18 Chernomorets Burgas 0 Botev Plovdiv 2 Litex Lovech 1 Levski Sofia 1 Saturday, August 17 CSKA Sofia 4 Naftex Bourgas 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0 Ludogorets 1 Lyubimets 2007 1 Pirin Gotse Delchev 0 Friday, August 16 Slavia Sofia 3 Lokomotiv Sofia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lyubimets 2007 5 4 0 1 6 3 12 2 Ludogorets 5 4 0 1 8 1 12 3 Litex Lovech 5 3 2 0 12 3 11 4 Botev Plovdiv 5 3 1 1 12 4 10 5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 5 2 1 2 5 4 7 6 Naftex Bourgas 5 2 1 2 6 11 7 7 CSKA Sofia 5 1 3 1 5 4 6 ------------------------- 8 Beroe Stara Zagora 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 9 Levski Sofia 5 1 2 2 5 5 5 10 Cherno More Varna 4 1 2 1 1 1 5 11 Slavia Sofia 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 12 Lokomotiv Sofia 5 1 1 3 6 10 4 13 Chernomorets Burgas 5 1 0 4 4 8 3 14 Pirin Gotse Delchev 5 0 1 4 4 17 1 1-7: Championship play-off 8-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 19 Beroe Stara Zagora v Cherno More Varna (1800)