Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday Friday, December 9 Naftex Bourgas 4 Botev Plovdiv 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 16 14 1 1 44 15 43 2 Levski Sofia 17 11 4 2 29 10 37 3 CSKA-Sofia 17 9 4 4 25 10 31 4 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 17 8 5 4 27 21 29 5 Dunav 2010 17 8 4 5 22 16 28 6 Cherno More Varna 17 8 4 5 21 17 28 ------------------------- 7 Vereya 17 6 4 7 16 23 22 8 Botev Plovdiv 18 6 3 9 27 35 21 9 Beroe Stara Zagora 17 6 3 8 14 20 21 10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 17 5 3 9 18 26 18 11 Slavia Sofia 17 5 2 10 21 29 17 12 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 17 4 4 9 13 25 16 13 Naftex Bourgas 18 4 3 11 19 31 15 14 Montana 16 2 2 12 11 29 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 10 Slavia Sofia v Montana (1100) Vereya v Levski Sofia (1300) Ludogorets v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1530) Sunday, December 11 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa v CSKA-Sofia (1300) Cherno More Varna v Dunav 2010 (1530) Monday, December 12 Pirin Blagoevgrad v Beroe Stara Zagora (1530)
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0