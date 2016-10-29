UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Beroe Stara Zagora 2 Montana 1 CSKA-Sofia 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Friday, October 28 Dunav 2010 3 Ludogorets 5 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 1 Slavia Sofia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 11 9 1 1 34 12 28 2 Levski Sofia 11 8 3 0 21 4 27 3 CSKA-Sofia 12 6 3 3 18 7 21 4 Cherno More Varna 11 6 2 3 15 13 20 5 Dunav 2010 12 5 4 3 15 11 19 6 Botev Plovdiv 11 5 2 4 20 18 17 ------------------------- 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 12 4 4 4 19 19 16 8 Beroe Stara Zagora 11 5 1 5 10 14 16 9 Slavia Sofia 12 4 1 7 17 22 13 10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 11 4 1 6 12 18 13 11 Vereya 11 3 2 6 10 19 11 12 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 12 3 2 7 10 21 11 13 Naftex Bourgas 11 2 2 7 10 19 8 14 Montana 12 1 2 9 7 21 5 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Botev Plovdiv v Levski Sofia (1530) Cherno More Varna v Naftex Bourgas (1800) Monday, October 31 Pirin Blagoevgrad v Vereya (1800)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.