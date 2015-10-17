Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Cherno More Varna 1 Slavia Sofia 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Botev Plovdiv 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Levski Sofia 11 6 3 2 12 7 21 ------------------------- 2 Ludogorets 11 5 5 1 15 9 20 3 Litex Lovech 11 5 4 2 13 8 19 ------------------------- 4 Cherno More Varna 12 5 3 4 12 11 18 ------------------------- 5 Beroe Stara Zagora 11 4 5 2 7 5 17 6 Slavia Sofia 12 4 4 4 10 7 16 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 12 4 2 6 11 16 14 8 Montana 11 3 3 5 12 9 12 ------------------------- 9 Botev Plovdiv 12 3 3 6 8 17 12 ------------------------- 10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 11 0 4 7 2 13 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Montana v Litex Lovech (1315) Levski Sofia v Ludogorets (1700) Monday, October 19 Pirin Blagoevgrad v Beroe Stara Zagora (1700)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.