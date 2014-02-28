Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday
Friday, February 28
Lokomotiv Sofia 1 Levski Sofia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 24 17 3 4 52 14 54
2 Litex Lovech 24 16 5 3 57 25 53
3 CSKA Sofia 24 13 6 5 40 14 45
4 Levski Sofia 25 13 5 7 45 23 44
5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 24 14 2 8 41 26 44
6 Botev Plovdiv 24 11 7 6 40 20 40
7 Cherno More Varna 24 11 7 6 26 19 40
-------------------------
8 Beroe Stara Zagora 24 9 6 9 24 24 33
9 Lokomotiv Sofia 25 9 4 12 29 40 31
10 Slavia Sofia 24 7 7 10 31 34 28
11 Chernomorets Burgas 24 6 3 15 28 42 21
12 Lyubimets 2007 24 5 3 16 18 57 18
13 Pirin Gotse Delchev 24 3 3 18 20 64 12
14 Naftex Bourgas 24 3 3 18 13 62 12
1-7: Championship play-off
8-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 1
Cherno More Varna v Litex Lovech (1200)
Beroe Stara Zagora v Lyubimets 2007 (1330)
CSKA Sofia v Slavia Sofia (1415)
Sunday, March 2
Naftex Bourgas v Botev Plovdiv (1330)
Ludogorets v Pirin Gotse Delchev (1530)
Monday, March 3
Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Chernomorets Burgas (1330)