Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Cherno More Varna 2 Lokomotiv Sofia 2 Chernomorets Burgas 1 Levski Sofia 3 Slavia Sofia 1 Lyubimets 2007 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 8 6 0 2 14 4 18 2 Botev Plovdiv 8 5 2 1 17 6 17 3 Litex Lovech 8 4 4 0 15 5 16 4 Cherno More Varna 9 3 5 1 8 5 14 5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 8 4 1 3 11 8 13 6 Lyubimets 2007 9 4 1 4 9 10 13 7 Levski Sofia 9 3 3 3 11 9 12 ------------------------- 8 CSKA Sofia 8 2 5 1 7 5 11 9 Slavia Sofia 9 2 4 3 11 12 10 10 Chernomorets Burgas 9 3 1 5 10 14 10 11 Lokomotiv Sofia 9 2 3 4 11 16 9 12 Beroe Stara Zagora 8 2 3 3 6 8 9 13 Naftex Bourgas 8 2 1 5 7 17 7 14 Pirin Gotse Delchev 8 0 1 7 6 24 1 1-7: Championship play-off 8-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 Ludogorets v Naftex Bourgas (1500) Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Pirin Gotse Delchev (1600) Beroe Stara Zagora v Botev Plovdiv (1800) Monday, September 23 CSKA Sofia v Litex Lovech (1700)